Telangana govt hands over 394 Indiramma houses in Hanumakonda

Hyderabad: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday, August 10, handed over around 394 double-bedroom houses to beneficiaries in Kamalapur mandal of Hanumakonda district under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Ponguleti said the government was committed to providing housing to every eligible poor family and upholding their dignity and self-respect.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Reddy, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Hanumakonda District Collector Chahat Bajpai were among those present at the event.

Ponguleti said around 35,000 unfinished houses across the state were being completed and handed over to beneficiaries. Under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, 4.5 lakh houses were being sanctioned in the first phase and 2.5 lakh in the second, with further sanctions planned in the third and fourth phases, he said.

He said the government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, was taking welfare schemes to the doorstep of the poor, citing ration cards, fine rice, financial assistance for the marriages of poor girls and increased diet and cosmetic charges for students as examples.

Also Read Over 35K applications received for Indiramma Houses in Hyderabad

Rs 5 lakh assistance per house

The minister said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh was being provided for each Indiramma house in phases, transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts based on construction progress. He stressed that eligibility alone would be the criterion for sanctioning houses, with no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion or political affiliation.

The government was also providing basic infrastructure such as drinking water, roads and electricity in beneficiary colonies, he said. “Indiramma government means Indiramma houses. Our goal is to see happiness on the faces of the poor,” Ponguleti said.