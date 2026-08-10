Telangana govt hands over 394 Indiramma houses in Hanumakonda

Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh was being provided for each Indiramma house in phases.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:
Telangana government officials hand over Indiramma house documents to beneficiaries in Hanumakonda.
Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy handing over a double-bedroom house to a beneficiary in Hanumakonda district under the Indiramma Housing Scheme on Monday, August 10.

Hyderabad: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday, August 10, handed over around 394 double-bedroom houses to beneficiaries in Kamalapur mandal of Hanumakonda district under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Ponguleti said the government was committed to providing housing to every eligible poor family and upholding their dignity and self-respect.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Reddy, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Hanumakonda District Collector Chahat Bajpai were among those present at the event.

Subhan Bakery

Ponguleti said around 35,000 unfinished houses across the state were being completed and handed over to beneficiaries. Under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, 4.5 lakh houses were being sanctioned in the first phase and 2.5 lakh in the second, with further sanctions planned in the third and fourth phases, he said.

He said the government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, was taking welfare schemes to the doorstep of the poor, citing ration cards, fine rice, financial assistance for the marriages of poor girls and increased diet and cosmetic charges for students as examples.

Rs 5 lakh assistance per house

The minister said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh was being provided for each Indiramma house in phases, transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts based on construction progress. He stressed that eligibility alone would be the criterion for sanctioning houses, with no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion or political affiliation.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The government was also providing basic infrastructure such as drinking water, roads and electricity in beneficiary colonies, he said. “Indiramma government means Indiramma houses. Our goal is to see happiness on the faces of the poor,” Ponguleti said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button