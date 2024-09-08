Telangana govt has failed to support flood victims, claims BRS MLA

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2024 2:08 pm IST
Telangana energy minister G Jagdish Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G Jagdish Reddy on Sunday, September 8, alleged that the Telangana government has failed to support the flood-affected people.

Reddy claimed that people were still trapped in the flooded colonies and no government officials have come forward to help the stranded victims. “The immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 that the state government promised is still a promise. The chief minister and the cabinet are sleeping,” Reddy lamented.

The former energy minister further criticised the Congress government regarding loan waivers for farmers. Demanding immediate implementation of the loan waiver, Reddy said, “Banks are threatening farmers saying they are eligible for loan waiver only if they withdraw more than Rs 2 lakhs from their accounts.”

The Suryapet MLA further accused the state government was trying to silence the Opposition through coercion. “The government is not letting us reach out to flood victims,” he said.

