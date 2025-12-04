Telangana govt hikes prices for Balayya’s Akhanda 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has hiked prices for Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya, releasing on Friday, December 5.

Tickets in single-screen theatres will be hiked by Rs 50, while multiplex tickets will see a hike of Rs 100 per ticket, including GST. This hike is only applicable for three days, that is, for shows between December 5 and 7.

Meanwhile, a special show has been arranged for 8:00 pm on December 4 with a rate of Rs 600 per ticket, including GST.

All theatres screening at these enhanced rates are directed to compulsorily contribute 20 percent of the incremental revenue to the Movie Artists’ Welfare Association Account to support the film industry workers.

A separate account for these contributions will be opened by the Film Development Corporation (FDC) and will be operated in consultation with the labour commissioner.

Theatres have also been asked to screen advertisements on the effects of using narcotics and cybercrimes.







