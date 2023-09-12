Telangana govt introduces 'Cyber Security' course for degree students

Hyderabad: Universities in Telangana have rolled out cyber security courses for second-year degree students in order to raise awareness among youngsters and empower them with tools to guard cyberspace.

The four-credit course designed by experts from the Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, NALSAR and the police department, will be mandated for all the undergraduate streams including BSc, BCom, BA and BBA programmes from the present academic year.

Also Read Telangana HC dismisses pleas against 100% med seats quota for locals

The course was launched by state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday. It comprises five modules, including introduction to cyber security, basics of electronic governance and cyber laws, introduction of cybercrimes and digital forensics, social networks and cyber security, e-commerce and cyber security.

Students will be assessed with theory exams comprising 70 marks and practical for 30 marks. For practical sessions, students have to either opt for virtual cyber forensic labs with live demo case studies or internships with organisations such as cybercrime police stations, cyber forensic laboratories, banks and IT companies, which are in the cyber security business.

Speaking at the launch, Sabitha said, “As per the directions of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, The course is being introduced with an aim to make students cyber warriors.”

The department secretary Vakati Karuna said a full-fledged course in cyber security would be introduced in the next academic year.

As ISB report on ‘Assessing Assessments in Higher Education’ in the state varsities was also released by the minister.

The ISB report recommended doing away with the present practice of rote-learning methods in addition to the introduction of a continuous evaluation system.