Telangana HC dismisses pleas against 100% med seats quota for locals

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed petitions challenging 100% MBBS/BDS seat reservations to locals students. A batch of writ petitions challenging the state government’s decision to reserve all the seats in MBBS/BDS courses in ‘competent authority quota’ only for locals in medical colleges was being heard by the HC.

The division bench, headed by chief justice Alok Aradhe, pronounced the verdict in the batch of petitions seeking to declare the GO 72 issued by the Telangana government on July 23 as illegal and arbitrary.

As per the GO, the students hailing from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh were excluded from obtaining admissions in medical colleges of Telangana in the competent authority quota which is 85 percent of the total seats.

Following the development, the students from different parts of Andhra Pradesh filed the writ petitions.

As per a report by The Hindu, The petitioners contended that, under section 95 of the AP Reorganisation Act (through which separate Telangana was created on June 2, 2014), they had scope to secure admissions in Telangana medical colleges for a period of 10 years.

Their petition also stated that under clause 7 of the Presidential Order under Article 371-D, the students from AP were eligible to have equal opportunity in matters of public employment and education for both states.

However, advocate general of Telangana BS Prasad argued that there was no illegality in reserving seats for Telangana students. He also informed the court that students from Andhra Pradesh could always compete in the 15 percent quota of seats in the national pool.