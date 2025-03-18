Telangana govt invites applications for Konda Laxman Bapuji Handloom Awards

The awards will be conferred on August 7, 2025, on the eve of National Handloom Day.

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 18th March 2025 9:43 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has announced the Sri Konda Laxman Bapuji State Awards of Excellence in Handloom Weaving and Designing for the year 2025. The awards will be conferred on August 7, 2025, on the eve of National Handloom Day, to recognize outstanding contributions in the sector.

According to the Department of Handlooms & Textiles, applications are now open for eligible candidates.

The criteria include:

  • Weavers above 30 years of age (as of December 31, 2024) with at least 10 years of experience in handloom weaving.
  • Designers above 25 years of age (as of December 31, 2024) with at least 5 years of experience in designing.
  • Eligible candidates must submit their applications in the prescribed format to the concerned District Assistant Directors (Handlooms & Textiles) by April 15, 2025.

For further details, applicants can visit the official website.

