Telangana govt invites applications for land regularization scheme

These 44 colonies that are located in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad districts

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 5th December 2022 1:36 pm IST
Telangana govt extends Aasara pension applications deadline
Government of Telangana Logo (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana government has invited applications for regularization of land in the context of the long-standing occupation of small extents by members of the weaker sections, slum dwellers, low-and middle-income group people etc., by way of residential houses.

Considering the economic status of the occupants and to put an end to litigations, the state government decided to regularize the land in 44 colonies at a concessional rate of Rs. 250 per sq. yard.

These 44 colonies that are located in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad districts are

  1. Madhava Nagar Colony
  2. Srinidhi Colony
  3. Janardhan Reddy Nagar Colony
  4. Mallikarjuna Hills
  5. Avenue Homes(Avanthi Colony)
  6. Maruthi Nagar Colony
  7. East Maruthinagar Residents Welfare Association
  8. Mallreddy/Rajireddy Colony
  9. Rajireddy Nagar Colony
  10. S.V.Colony
  11. Vinayaka Nagar Colony
  12. Balaji Nagar
  13. Srirama Hills Colony
  14. Vivekanandanagar Colony
  15. Ragala Enclave
  16. Padmavati Nagar
  17. Kamalanagar
  18. C.R.Enclave
  19. Bank Colony
  20. Cosmopolitan Colony
  21. Samanagar colony
  22. CBI colony
  23. Vijayanagar colony
  24. Sagar Complex
  25. Sripuram Colony
  26. Vaidehi Nagar
  27. BNReddy Nagar
  28. SriRam Nagar Colony
  29. SKD Nagar
  30. Sai Nagar Colony,
  31. Co-operative Bank Colony
  32. Jaipur Colony
  33. Arunodaya Nagar Colony
  34. Ganesh Nagar Colony
  35. Lalitha Nagar North Colony
  36. Eshwaripuri Colony
  37. Sai Priya Nagar
  38. Satyanarayanapuram Colony
  39. Sikh Chawani
  40. Banjara Darwaja, Golconda(M)
  41. Band Lines, Nampally(M)
  42. Mohammedi Lines, Shaikpet(M)
  43. Masab Lines, Asifnagar(M)
  44. A.C.Guards, Asifnagar (M)

The applications need to be submitted at any of the meeseva centers. Along with the applicants, proof of identity, proof of possession and a photograph of the premises need to be submitted.

At the time of filing applications, the applicants need to pay Rs. 500 as the procession fee.

The last date for filling out the applications at MEESEVA is December 20, 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button