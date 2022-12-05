Telangana govt invites applications for land regularization scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana government has invited applications for regularization of land in the context of the long-standing occupation of small extents by members of the weaker sections, slum dwellers, low-and middle-income group people etc., by way of residential houses.

Considering the economic status of the occupants and to put an end to litigations, the state government decided to regularize the land in 44 colonies at a concessional rate of Rs. 250 per sq. yard.

These 44 colonies that are located in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad districts are

Madhava Nagar Colony Srinidhi Colony Janardhan Reddy Nagar Colony Mallikarjuna Hills Avenue Homes(Avanthi Colony) Maruthi Nagar Colony East Maruthinagar Residents Welfare Association Mallreddy/Rajireddy Colony Rajireddy Nagar Colony S.V.Colony Vinayaka Nagar Colony Balaji Nagar Srirama Hills Colony Vivekanandanagar Colony Ragala Enclave Padmavati Nagar Kamalanagar C.R.Enclave Bank Colony Cosmopolitan Colony Samanagar colony CBI colony Vijayanagar colony Sagar Complex Sripuram Colony Vaidehi Nagar BNReddy Nagar SriRam Nagar Colony SKD Nagar Sai Nagar Colony, Co-operative Bank Colony Jaipur Colony Arunodaya Nagar Colony Ganesh Nagar Colony Lalitha Nagar North Colony Eshwaripuri Colony Sai Priya Nagar Satyanarayanapuram Colony Sikh Chawani Banjara Darwaja, Golconda(M) Band Lines, Nampally(M) Mohammedi Lines, Shaikpet(M) Masab Lines, Asifnagar(M) A.C.Guards, Asifnagar (M)

The applications need to be submitted at any of the meeseva centers. Along with the applicants, proof of identity, proof of possession and a photograph of the premises need to be submitted.

At the time of filing applications, the applicants need to pay Rs. 500 as the procession fee.

The last date for filling out the applications at MEESEVA is December 20, 2022.