Telangana govt invites applications for minorities’ overseas scholarship

Selected candidates will be sanctioned a scholarship amount up to Rs 20 lakh along with a one-way ticket fare of Rs 60,000 or actual fees, whichever is less.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st May 2026 10:52 pm IST
Globe with graduation cap and glasses on a desk, symbolising education and international scholarships.
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Hyderabad: The Telangana government has invited applications for Minorities Overseas Scholarship Scheme from June 1 to June 30.

Selected candidates will be sanctioned a scholarship amount up to Rs 20 lakh along with a one-way ticket fare of Rs 60,000 or actual fees, whichever is less.

Eligibility

Students who are pursuing post graduate and doctoral/PhD courses in universities of the following countries, i.e., the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, Japan, France and New Zealand can apply for the scheme.

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The scholarship grants will be given to only one child from a family, that too if their family income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum from all sources.

Details for applying for the scholarship are available on the official website. Online applications will only be accepted till 5 pm on June 30.


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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st May 2026 10:52 pm IST

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