Telangana govt invites applications for minorities’ overseas scholarship

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has invited applications for Minorities Overseas Scholarship Scheme from June 1 to June 30.

Selected candidates will be sanctioned a scholarship amount up to Rs 20 lakh along with a one-way ticket fare of Rs 60,000 or actual fees, whichever is less.

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Eligibility

Students who are pursuing post graduate and doctoral/PhD courses in universities of the following countries, i.e., the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, Japan, France and New Zealand can apply for the scheme.

The scholarship grants will be given to only one child from a family, that too if their family income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum from all sources.

Details for applying for the scholarship are available on the official . Online applications will only be accepted till 5 pm on June 30.



