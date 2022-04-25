Telangana: Govt invites applications for over 16K jobs in police dept

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Monday invited applications for 15,644 jobs in the state police department, special protection force, disaster response, fire services and prison and corrections services.

587 sub-inspector jobs have also been announced.

33% of vacancies in each category are reserved for women for the post of civil police constables.

Similarly, 10% of the vacancies in each category are reserved for women for the post of Armed Reserve (AR) police constable under direct recruitment.

The applications can be submitted from May 2 to 20 on the website.