Telangana govt invites applications under BC overseas scholarship program

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, August 20, invited applications under the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi program, which provides financial assistance for backward and economically backward students to pursue post-graduate studies abroad.

Registrations for the fall session (August/September) start on August 25 and are open until September 24.

BC and EBC candidates under the age of 35 years as on July 1, 2025, with a family income below Rs 5 lakh per annum from all sources are eligible to apply for the program.

Candidates are also required to possess 60 pc marks or equivalent grade in their bachelor’s degree in engineering/management/pure sciences/agriculture sciences/medicine and nursing/social sciences/ humanities.

Furthermore, only the candidates who have received their COE/I-20 and VISA are asked to apply to avoid unnecessary complications.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.