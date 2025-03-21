Telangana: Minority scholarship funds largely unspent, reveals RTI

Hyderabad: A Right to Information (RTI) query has uncovered lapses in the disbursement of scholarship funds meant for minority students in Telangana. The response, given by the Office of the Commissioner, Minority Welfare, shows that 75 percent of the allocated funds under the Reimbursement of Tuition Fees (RTF) and Maintenance of Tuition Fees (MTF) schemes remain unspent.

Hyderabad-based RTI activist Kareem Ansari, who filed the inquiry on February 18, 2025, sought details of scholarships disbursed between December 2023 and February 2025. The reply, dated March 19, 2025, disclosed that despite the Telangana government sanctioning and releasing substantial amounts, the Minority Welfare Department failed to ensure effective distribution.

According to the data:

Under the RTF scheme, Rs.300 crores were allocated between April 1, 2024, and February 2025. However, only Rs.73 crores were disbursed, leaving Rs.227 crores unspent.

Under the MTF scheme, Rs.120 crores were sanctioned, but just Rs.30 crores were utilized, resulting in Rs.90 crores lying idle.

Expressing shock over these figures, Kareem Ansari criticized the department’s inefficiency, stating, “such underperformance not only undermines the intent of these welfare schemes but also deprives minority students of the support they desperately need. I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate and effective measures to ensure the full utilization of sanctioned funds. It is imperative that these schemes are implemented in their true spirit to promote the well-being of minority communities.”

Additionally, he requests prominent minority leaders within the Congress Party to step forward and advocate for swift remedial actions. “their leadership is crucial in holding the Minority Welfare Department accountable and ensuring justice for the communities they represent”, he said.