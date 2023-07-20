Telangana govt issues first warning as Godavari inches closer to danger mark

The Telangana government on Thursday issued the first warning as the Godavari River reached the mark of 43 feet at Bhadrachalam.

The water level reached the mark at 3:19 pm following which a warning was issued in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Rains in Telangana have been persistent for the past few days and an orange alert was issued for Hyderabad, two days ago.

On Thursday, the government announced a two-day holiday for educational institutions in the state.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari directed officials to stay alert as the river inches closer to the danger level and is likely to hit the mark tonight. So far, 9,32,288 cusecs of water have been discharged.

Also Read Rains to continue across Telangana for next three days

CS hold meeting over rains in Telangana

Santhi Kumari on Thursday convened an emergency meeting at Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on the emergency measures to be taken in the wake of the incessant heavy rains in the state.

She said that in all the projects in the state, there is no problem with heavy floods as there are only 50 percent water reserves.

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the state mainly in North Telangana districts in the next 48 hours, the high officials of various departments and the Collectors of the respective districts have been ordered to be alert.

“Heavy rain is expected in the combined Medak, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts, similarly there will be moderate rain in the southern Telangana districts,” she said.

CS said that NDRF teams have been placed in Warangal, Mulugu, and Kothagudem to help in case of emergency and similarly a 40-member team is ready in Hyderabad.

She explained that so far there has been no damage in the state, especially the ponds and lakes in the state have not been damaged and the condition of the roads in the rural areas is also better.

Weather in Telangana:

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Thursday in its weather report stated that light to moderate rains/thundershowers will be witnessed in most places across the state.

Yellow and orange alerts will continue for the next 3 days across various districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at a few places in Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Medchal-

Malkajgiri, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Adilabad, Siddipet, and Mancherial districts.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 27 degrees to 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The wind speeds are going to remain at 40-50 kmph for the next two days across the state.

Weather in Hyderabad

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected in most places with heavy rain at isolated places.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.