Rains to continue across Telangana for next three days

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Thursday in its weather report stated that light to moderate rains/thundershowers will be witnessed in most places across the state.

Yellow and orange alerts will continue for the next 3 days across various districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at a few places in Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Medchal-

Malkajgiri, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Adilabad, Siddipet, and Mancherial districts.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 27 degrees to 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The wind speeds are going to remain at 40-50 kmph for the next two days across the state.

Weather in Hyderabad

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected in most places with heavy rain at isolated places.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Day wise weather

Day 1 (20-07-2023): (RED alert) Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain Very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mahabubnagar of Telangana.

(ORANGE alert)Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy,

Medak, Narayanpet of Telangana. (YELLOW) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Kamareddy of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 KMPH) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

Day 2 (21-07-2023): (ORANGE alert )Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem of Telangana. (YELLOW alert) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri of Telangana. Gusty winds(40-50 KMPH) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

Day 3 (22-07-2023): (YELLOW alert) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam of Telangana.

Day 4 (23-07-2023): (YELLOW alert) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri of Telangana.