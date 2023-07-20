Telangana rains: NDRF teams ready in case of emergency, says CS

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday convened an emergency meeting at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on the emergency measures to be taken in the wake of the incessant heavy rains in the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, said that since the Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the state mainly in North Telangana districts in the next 48 hours, the high officials of various departments and the Collectors of the respective districts have been ordered to be alert.

“Heavy rain is expected in the combined Medak, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts, similarly there will be moderate rain in the southern Telangana districts,” she said.

CS said that NDRF teams have been placed in Warangal, Mulugu, and Kothagudem to help in case of emergency and similarly a 40-member team is ready in Hyderabad.

She explained that so far there has been no damage in the state, especially the ponds and lakes in the state have not been damaged and the condition of the roads in the rural areas is also better.

She said that in all the projects in the state, there is no problem with heavy floods as there are only 50 percent water reserves.

However, she informed that adequate precautionary measures have been taken at all reservoirs and ponds. “Godavari is flowing at 41.3 feet at Bhadrachalam and there is a possibility of issuing a danger index tonight. It is said that the rains in the state are very favorable for agriculture,” she added.

She explained that there has been no outbreak of any diarrheal disease or other diseases in the state in the last four years, however, as a precautionary measure, chlorination has been carried out on a large scale in the freshwater tanks of every village panchayat, and municipality.

“Revenue, Police, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Electricity, and R&B departments should work in coordination and take all preventive measures to prevent any untoward incident,” she said.

She reviewed the flood situation of the Kaleswaram project with the concerned Chief Engineer.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that 426 Monsoon Emergency Teams and 157 Static Teams have been set up in Greater Hyderabad and special personnel have been set up at 339 water logging points in the city.

He said that the water reserves in 185 ponds and lakes of the city are being reviewed from time to time.

Special chief secretaries Adhar Sinha, Rajat Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Revenue Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal, Singareni CMD Sridhar, Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Fire and Disaster Management DG Nagireddy, GAD Secretary Seshadri, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Information Department Special Commissioner Ashok Reddy, E.N.C. Ganapathi Reddy, Transco, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Roads, and Buildings Departments ENCs participated in this meeting.