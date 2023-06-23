Telangana govt issues orders to fill up 1827 staff nurses posts

Hyderabad: Orders for direct recruitment to fill up 1827 staff nurses posts were issued by the Telangana health department on Friday.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Telangana health minister Harish Rao stated that the recruitment will be taken up under the administrative control of the Director of Medical Education through the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board.

The state government will be recruiting these staff nurses for its nine new medical colleges where a total of 203 staff nurses will be allotted to each of these colleges.

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) of the Telangana government, on December 30, 2022, released a notification for the recruitment of 5204 staff nurses.

The 1827 new hires will be in addition to the above vacancies, which will take the total posts to 7031.

As per the order, the state’s health department shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment after verifying the requirements such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications, etc.

“The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board, Telangana, Hyderabad, shall issue Notification and Schedule for recruitment, expeditiously,” stated the department’s order.

to fill up 1,827 posts of Staff Nurses by way of Direct Recruitment under the administrative control of Director of Medical Education through Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board. BRS govt under CM KCR garu walks the talk on… pic.twitter.com/UrAF7EqoSj — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) June 23, 2023

The order further directs the Principal Secretary to Government to immediately furnish the details of all vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, under intimation to the finance department.