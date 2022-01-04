Telangana govt issues rules for releasing COVID ex-gratia amount

Published: 4th January 2022
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday released the guidelines for availing the ex-gratia amount which is to be given to the kin of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

The guidelines were released by the Telangana revenue department. The state will provide Rs 50,000 as an ex-gratia amount in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. People are required to apply for the official document of COVID-19 Death (ODCD) through the government-run Meeseva online portal.

Over 4,500 Meeseva centres across the state, for the convenience of the public. In order to avail of the ex-gratia amount, an application must contain details such as the bank account number along with the Aadhar details of the applicant and the deceased.

The ODCD will be issued by the COVID Death Ascertaining Committee (CDAC) which comprises of the following officials: District Collector (Chairman), District Medical and Health officer (Convener), and the Superintendent of District Headquarter Hospital (member).

After the CDAC issues the ODCD, the ex-gratia amount will be transferred to the accounts of the immediate family member of the deceased. In case there are any grievances, people can be registered at the Meeseva centres, the aforementioned committee will take note of the grievances.

