Telangana govt joins hands with UNICEF to work on adolescents issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, UNICEF and TISS Hyderabad have joined hands to work on adolescents’ issues.

In a workshop organised by TISS and UNICEF here on Monday, participants from key line departments and CSOs deliberated upon the issues impacting adolescents and possible solutions for a cohesive programmatic response.

The workshop was presided over by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who emphasised on the need for all departments to come together on adolescents issues.

He suggested for a State Level Committee for Adolescents for better convergence. Principal Secretary – Health & Family Welfare, Secretary – Education, Secretary – Women & Child Development and Commissioner Health & Family Welfare shared their reflections on ongoing government programmes. An IEC package on adolescents empowerment was also released by the delegates on this occasion.

Telangana is host to about nine million adolescents which accounts for nearly 19 percent of the total population of the State. Despite the progress made over the years, issues such as anemia among adolescent girls and child marriage require more intensive efforts.

Alongside services, interventions for behavior change will be prioritised by the State to address these issues. Technical support for this will continue from TISS under the leadership of Dr Gyanmudra, Chairperson & Head, Gender Studies and UNICEF team.