Telangana govt keen on preserving heritage structures: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal administration and IT minister KTR on Monday affirmed that the state government is keen on preserving the heritage structures by reviving them with a concerted approach. He was speaking at the stepwell revival programme in Bansilalpet on Monday evening. Addressing public at the historic stepwell revival program the minister said the city was a composition of culture heritage and beautiful monuments and asserted that it was not just about steel concrete and structures.

The minister said the state government was keen on conserving the cultural heritage and historic monuments and it took up the task of reviving the Bansilalpet step well revival project as part of preservation of heritage.

The minister lauded the efforts of the step well conserving unit and added that the mayor of GHMC was keen to identify 43 more such heritage structures for the revival of grandeur. KTR said the revival of Bansilalpet project was realised what with the constant efforts of the minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and the team of Agakhan foundation, HMDA GHMC and other units with an expenditure to the tune of Rs 10 crores.

Also Read Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate pet cemetery at Fathullaguda

The minister said the revival monumental grandeur of Bansilalpet was taken up by Agakhan Foundation which has got the UNESCO award for reviving heritage structures. The Agakhan foundation he said was undertaking the revival of Kuli kutub shahi tombs and six step wells and these revival concepts would be realised in the coming days.

The minister reasserted that the revival and preservation of historic and heritage grandeur of the Hyderabad was the sole aim of the government and added that the Agakhan foundation GWS and Wassan foundation were engaged in this concept with a concerted approach. The minister said the ten crores spent on the revival of Bansilalpet step well were borne by HMDA( 5 crores), GHMC(2 crores), GWS(2.5 crore) MWSSB(50 lakhs ) and others.

The minister said the revival of step well was a step towards the revival of grandeur of historic structures in the city and he added these steps would be carried out in a phased manner.

The minister is all praise for the Special chief secretary Municipal Administration and Commissioner HMDA Aravind Kumar for his constant monitoring of the project.

Earlier The minister along with the state Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav formally announced the revival of historic step well of Bansilalpet.