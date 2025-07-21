Telangana govt keeps GO 49 on hold after tribal outcry

The government order proposed converting 1.49 lakh hectares of forest land into the Kumurambheem Tiger Conservation Reserve, as part of the Kawwal Tiger Corridor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st July 2025 10:02 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with Panchayat minister D Anasuya Seethakka and others

Hyderabad: The Congress-led Telangana government has decided to put Government Order (GO) 49 on hold following widespread opposition from tribal communities and elected representatives in tribal areas. The move comes amid concerns that the order could affect the rights and livelihoods of thousands of Adivasi residents across Kumurambheem-Asifabad district.

State forest minister Konda Surekha announced the decision on Monday, July 21, stating that the government had taken into account public sentiment and concerns raised from over 330 villages likely to be affected by the order.

GO 49, issued on June 30, proposed converting 1.49 lakh hectares of forest land into the Kumurambheem Tiger Conservation Reserve, as part of the Kawwal Tiger Corridor. The areas impacted included forest ranges in Asifabad, Kerameri, Rebbena, Tiryani, Kagaznagar, Sirpur, Karjelli, Bejjur, and Penchikalpet.

Following intense opposition and fears of displacement, minister Konda Surekha, along with district in-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao and state panchayat raj minister Seethakka, conducted a ground-level review. Based on their report, CM Revanth Reddy directed the forest department to keep GO 49 in abeyance until further notice.

“The Congress government is a people’s government. We will never take any decision that harms the rights or livelihoods of Adivasis and tribal communities,” Konda Surekha said. She reaffirmed that the government remains committed to tribal welfare and inclusive development.

The forest department has also sought a fresh report from the district collector to further review the impact of the proposed conservation plan.

The suspension of GO 49 is seen as a significant step in addressing the concerns of indigenous communities while balancing environmental conservation goals.

