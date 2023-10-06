Telangana govt launches CM’s Breakfast Scheme for school students

Hyderabad: The state government launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ across Telangana on Friday, October 6.

Starting today, approximately 20 lakh students in Telangana will receive a daily breakfast consisting of poha, uggani, millet idli or vegetable pulao.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao launched the Breakfast Scheme at a government school, West Marredpally in Secunderabad.

This scheme, envisioned by Chief Minister KCR, aims to provide high-quality and nutritious breakfast to students attending government schools across the State.



Delighted over the launch, KTR had breakfast with the school children and said that the breakfast was nutritious and delicious at the same time.

He also listed out the menu for the breakfast that would be served to children on each day of the week.

Furthermore, he directed that authorities keep a tab on the food quality and carry regular food checks to maintain the food standard. He also asked the school teachers for feedback on the food provided through the scheme.

“A similar scheme in Tamil Nadu is being implemented for school children of classes I to V. However, Telangana CM KCR wanted this to be implemented to students up to class 10,” he further said.

On the other hand, Home Minister Mahmood Ali launched the CM’s breakfast scheme in Uppal in the presence of GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose.

Meanwhile, health minister Harish Rao launched the Scheme at Zilla Parishad High School in Ranga Reddy.

The scheme aims to combat classroom hunger and encourage regular school attendance. It will be closely monitored through a mobile app.

The state government has allocated Rs 672 crore for this programme, which will be implemented in 27,147 government schools.

The initiative targets more than 23 lakh students in classes 1 to 10 across government schools. Students will be served a hot breakfast on their tables approximately 45 minutes before school starts.

Earlier, the government proposed to launch the scheme on Dasara. Considering the possibility of the schedule for Assembly polls being announced in the second week of October, the government advanced the date for the scheme.

“The scheme is applicable to all students studying in government and local bodies’ schools on all working days,” a Government Order had earlier said.