Telangana govt launches CM’s Breakfast Scheme for school students

Telangana IT minister launched the Breakfast Scheme at a government school, West Marredpally in Secunderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th October 2023 11:51 am IST
Telangana govt launches CM’s breakfast scheme for school children
Telangana govt launches CM’s breakfast scheme for school children

Hyderabad: The state government launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ across Telangana on Friday, October 6.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Starting today, approximately 20 lakh students in Telangana will receive a daily breakfast consisting of poha, uggani, millet idli or vegetable pulao.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao launched the Breakfast Scheme at a government school, West Marredpally in Secunderabad.

MS Education Academy

Delighted over the launch, KTR had breakfast with the school children and said that the breakfast was nutritious and delicious at the same time.

He also listed out the menu for the breakfast that would be served to children on each day of the week.

Furthermore, he directed that authorities keep a tab on the food quality and carry regular food checks to maintain the food standard. He also asked the school teachers for feedback on the food provided through the scheme.

“A similar scheme in Tamil Nadu is being implemented for school children of classes I to V. However, Telangana CM KCR wanted this to be implemented to students up to class 10,” he further said.

On the other hand, Home Minister Mahmood Ali launched the CM’s breakfast scheme in Uppal in the presence of GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose.

Meanwhile, health minister Harish Rao launched the Scheme at Zilla Parishad High School in Ranga Reddy.

The scheme aims to combat classroom hunger and encourage regular school attendance. It will be closely monitored through a mobile app.

The state government has allocated Rs 672 crore for this programme, which will be implemented in 27,147 government schools.

The initiative targets more than 23 lakh students in classes 1 to 10 across government schools. Students will be served a hot breakfast on their tables approximately 45 minutes before school starts.

Earlier, the government proposed to launch the scheme on Dasara. Considering the possibility of the schedule for Assembly polls being announced in the second week of October, the government advanced the date for the scheme.

“The scheme is applicable to all students studying in government and local bodies’ schools on all working days,” a Government Order had earlier said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th October 2023 11:51 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button