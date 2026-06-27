Telangana govt launches e-autos for divyang welfare centres

Hyderabad: Telangana government has taken another step towards strengthening support for persons with disabilities by distributing e-autos to 14 neighbourhood centres across the state, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare Dr Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka said on the occasion of Helen Keller’s birth anniversary.

Speaking after launching the e-autos, Seethakka said the government believes in providing equal opportunities to persons with disabilities rather than showing sympathy towards them.

She said Helen Keller’s life remains an inspiration for the world as she overcame the challenges of losing her eyesight and hearing ability at a young age and became a symbol of determination.

“Persons with disabilities should not be seen as people who need pity, but as equal partners in the development of society,” the minister said, adding that the government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is working to provide more opportunities in education, employment, rehabilitation and livelihood sectors.

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She said the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), which has been working for women’s empowerment for the past two decades, has also been entrusted with responsibilities related to the welfare of persons with disabilities.

Under SERP, more than 13,000 self-help groups for persons with disabilities have been formed across Telangana, with over 82,000 members, she said. Through Stree Nidhi and village women’s groups, loans and livelihood opportunities have also been provided, she added.

The minister said the Community Managed Rehabilitation Services programme is being implemented successfully through 74 neighbourhood centres in 26 districts. Around 3,000 children with disabilities are receiving services including physiotherapy, speech therapy, special education, counselling and skill development through these centres.

Seethakka said the newly launched e-autos are not just vehicles but a means of providing hope and confidence to many families. She said families who earlier struggled to bring children to centres due to transport issues will now get free transport facilities from their homes.

She added that the service will especially benefit children with autism, intellectual disabilities and other conditions by helping them regularly access therapy and training.

The minister said disability is not limited to physical challenges and that lack of humanity and sensitivity towards others is also a form of disability. She urged families to encourage children with disabilities and support them with love, training and opportunities.

Seethakka thanked Indian Oil Corporation for supporting the initiative through CSR funds and said stronger cooperation between the government, corporate sector and society can bring better results.

She announced that neighbourhood centres will be further strengthened so that services reach persons with disabilities closer to their homes, and new centres will be established wherever required.

Calling for respect, dignity and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, Seethakka said this would be the true tribute to Helen Keller.