Telangana to set up PMU, dashboard to track rural schemes

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to establish a Programme Monitoring Unit (PMU) and a real-time dashboard in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department to track the implementation of welfare and development schemes from the state level down to gram panchayats.

According to a report by TOI, the initiative, taken at the direction of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), aims to strengthen monitoring of flagship programmes and enable timely intervention in areas where implementation is lagging.

Special Chief Secretary M Dana Kishore issued orders on Friday, June 26, for setting up the new monitoring mechanism.

The proposed dashboard will provide real-time information on the progress of government schemes at the district, mandal and gram panchayat levels, helping officials identify delays and take corrective action quickly.

The PMU will comprise IT and data professionals who will analyse implementation data on a daily basis and provide inputs to senior officials to improve programme delivery.

According to the department, the system is expected to enhance accountability, transparency and service delivery through continuous monitoring of government initiatives and faster resolution of issues identified during gram sabhas.

In a parallel exercise, the department has initiated the preparation of a gram panchayat booklet aimed at creating a comprehensive database of development works, welfare schemes, public services and infrastructure available in every village.

The proposed booklet will include details of individual and community assets, civic infrastructure, welfare benefits and services delivered by various government departments, serving as a single reference document for each gram panchayat.

To implement the initiative, the government has constituted a state-level committee headed by senior officials, along with separate committees for designing the booklet format, training personnel and developing the IT platform.

Officials have been directed to prepare a draft in consultation with all departments for government approval.