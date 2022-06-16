Telangana govt launches portal, helpline for senior citizens

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th June 2022 1:37 pm IST
Telangana: Government teachers to train 80 K colleagues
Telangana State logo

Hyderabad: As part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day activities, the Telangana government on Wednesday launched a portal “Telangana Senior Citizens Maintenance Cases Monitoring System” (tsseniorcitizens.cgg.gov.in), an official release said.

This portal is designed to make the process of filing maintenance cases hassle-free and transparent as per the provisions laid out in the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, 2007 and the corresponding state’s rules.

Minister for SC Development, Disabled Welfare and Senior Citizens Welfare Koppula Eshwar launched the website, along with a poster and a helpline, it said.

MS Education Academy

Speaking at a meeting organised by Telangana All Senior Citizens Association, the minister said the TRS government has been paying Rs 2,016 per month each to 11 lakh senior citizens in the state.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button