Telangana govt lowers disability threshold for assistive devices

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has recently revised its policy to expand support for persons with disabilities.

Previously, only those with 75 percent or more disability were eligible for government-provided assistive devices. With the new guidelines, individuals with 40 percent or more disability are now eligible, significantly broadening access to essential aids and appliances.

Under the updated policy, a wide range of assistive devices will be distributed free of cost to eligible persons with disabilities.

These include mobile business battery tricycles, battery-operated autos, hybrid wheelchairs, standard tricycles, callipers, prosthetic limbs, regular and battery-powered wheelchairs, walking sticks, Braille books, kits, hearing aids, teaching and learning materials, and specialised footwear.

The government has also announced that students and unemployed persons with disabilities, aged 18 to 55 years and pursuing a degree or equivalent course, will be eligible to receive motor vehicles. Additionally, battery-powered wheelchairs will be provided to individuals aged 12 to 55 years suffering from muscular dystrophy.

Visually impaired students and unemployed youth will have access to tablets, laptops, and smartphones to support their education and employment opportunities.

To avail these benefits, applicants must present a valid certification of their disability. The government clarified that earlier eligibility criteria prevented many deserving individuals from receiving support.

The Chairman of the Disabled Welfare Corporation, Veerayya, emphasised that these revised guidelines are intended to extend benefits to those who were previously excluded under the stricter rules.