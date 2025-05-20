Telangana raises marriage incentive award for disabled couples to Rs 1L

The incentives for marriage between a disabled person and a normal person has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 20th May 2025 4:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, May 20, announced an incentive of Rs 1 lakh for marriage between two disabled people.

According to Government Order No. 7 issued by the Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, the incentive for marriage between a disabled person and a non-disabled person has also been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

The incentives will be issued in the name of the wife.

As per officials, the following criteria must be met to avail of the scheme:

At least one of the applicants must have a valid disability certificate from the Medical Board. The applicant should be a Telangana resident. The marriage should be properly registered under the applicable marriage laws.

The degree of disability should ideally be 40 percent or more, although the government order may specify additional details. The application must be made within a year of marriage.

How to apply for the marriage incentive award in Telangana?

Eligible couples may submit their application through the office of the Integrated Welfare Society for Persons with Disabilities (IWSPD) or at the local Mandal Disabled Welfare Officer (MDWO) across Telangana.

Documents required

  • Disability certificate
  • Marriage certificate
  • Aadhaar cards of both the individuals
  • Joint photo
  • Bank passbook (in wife’s name)

For further information, you can visit the official website or a nearby Meeseva centre.

Earlier, the scheme provided Rs 50,000 only for a marriage between a disabled and a non-disabled individual. The recent amendment provides parity in the incentive scheme and is viewed as a move towards promoting inclusiveness and social acceptance.

