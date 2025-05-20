Hyderabad Metro announces 10 pc discount on new fares

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) on Tuesday, May 20, announced a 10 percent discount on the newly revised fares which will come into effect from May 24.

The fare revision was introduced based on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) and as part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of metro operations and maintenance, the HMRL announced.

The decision regarding the discount was taken after reviewing customer feedback. “While the fare revision was essential for maintaining the sustainability of metro operations, we understand the importance of minimizing the financial impact on our valued passengers,” said MD-CEO, L&T HMRL, KVB Reddy.

Reddy further said that in alignment with our passenger’s feedback and welfare, we have decided to provide a 10 percent discount on the newly revised fares, across all fare zones in all the three metro corridors.

For more information, passengers may visit the Hyderabad metro’s website.

Hyderabad Metro fare hike

The 10 percent concession has been announced after a review of customer feedback in the Hyderabad metro fare hike from May 17.

The minimum fare for a journey up to 2 km is Rs 12. For distances between 2 to 4 km, the fare is Rs 18, while travelling between 4 to 6 km will cost Rs 30. Passengers travelling 6 to 9 km will pay Rs 40, and those going 9 to 12 km will be charged Rs 50.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro fares revised; new rates effective from May 17

The fare increases to Rs 55 for distances between 12 to 15 km, Rs 60 for 15 to 18 km, and Rs 66 for 18 to 21 km. For longer journeys between 21 to 24 km, the fare is Rs 70, and any travel beyond 24 km will cost Rs 75.

The amendment follows suggestions provided by a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) formed under Section 34 of the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002. The committee, headed by a retired High Court judge, was mandated to propose a fresh fare structure for the Hyderabad metro, consistent with affordability and financial viability.

The committee presented its report on January 25, 2023, and under Section 37 of the Act, its suggestions are binding on the Metro Railway Administration.

The officials said the new structure has been worked out in a way to balance operational feasibility of the metro and affordability for the public. This is the first fare hike since the metro started operations, and the move is likely to alleviate financial worries as maintenance expenses increase.