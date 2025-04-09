Telangana Govt makes high security registration plates on vehicles mandatory

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders on Wednesday, April 9, making it mandatory for vehicle owners to fit High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on all vehicles manufactured before April 1, 2019.

The deadline for affixation of HSRP number plates has been set till September 30, 2025.

Failing to comply with the order will invite action as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and rules made to book cases against the vehicles which will be found plying without a proper HSRP.

Vehicles plying on the road fitted with imitation HSRP/look-alike plates/smart number plates such as with hologram/IND mark have also been ordered to mandatorily replace their registration plates.

Process to fit HSRP on vehicles

Vehicle owners can visit the website of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), click on “Book HSRP”, enter vehicle owner’s details, select the vehicle manufacturer, after which they will be redirected to the respective OEM authorised HSRP vendor’s applications for processing of the order.

On the OEM (vehicle manufacturers/dealers) authorised HSRP vendor’s application, the vehicle owner will be required to provide vehicle details like the vehicle’s registration number, chassis number etc., the details of which will be validated through the Application Programming Interface (API) provided by the transport department.

The vehicle owner shall book for fitment of HSRP and make payment for the purpose through authorised online portal- www.Siam.in.

Upon successful validation by the transport department, the vehicle details will be confirmed and the HSRP order will be processed by the vehicle dealer.

After the installation of HSRP by the respective dealer, the unique laser number of the HSRP plate will be updated back to the transport department.

Charges for HSRP number plates

The insurance companies have been directed to ensure that the vehicle insurance would not be issued/ renewed without affixation of HSRP number plate on the vehicle. Similar orders have been issued to all the pollution testing centres.

The traffic police has been directed not to allow vehicles to ply on the roads without affixation of a proper HSRP after September 30, and to book cases on vehicles without HSRP affixed.

“It is the responsibility of the vehicle owner to get the vehicle fitted with HSRP and hologram based colour sticker,” the government order read.