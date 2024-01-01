Telangana govt makes key legal appointments for HC, SC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has finalised key legal appointments for representation in both the Supreme Court and the High Court.

As part of these appointments, Advocate Devina Sehgal has been designated as the Advocate-on-Record for Telangana in the Supreme Court. This appointment, valid for three years, was formalised through GO RT 639, as announced by law department secretary R Tirupati.

Additionally, K Shravan Kumar advocate has assumed the crucial role of standing counsel for Telangana in the Supreme Court. This appointment, spanning three years, was officially announced through GO RT 638.

In another related development, the government has appointed Advocate Divya Adepu as the government pleader in the Telangana High Court. The official notification, GO RT 640, announced this appointment for a tenure of three years. The government pleader will operate under the guidance of the advocate general of the Telangana High Court, collaborating on the preparation of affidavits.

Furthermore, as stipulated in the official communication, the government pleader will receive a monthly honorarium of one lakh rupees, inclusive of travel allowances.