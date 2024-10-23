Telangana govt moves to restore Nizam era Assembly building

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Roads and Buildings minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, conducted an inspection on Tuesday of the restoration efforts for the 110-year-old heritage building located within the Assembly premises in Hyderabad.

The government aims to complete the restoration within three months, ensuring that the architectural style of Asaf Jahi is preserved while converting the building into a new Assembly hall and a central hall modelled after Parliament.

During the review, minister Reddy was joined by Industries and Legislative Affairs minister D Sridhar Babu, along with key figures including Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy.

Aga Khan Trust representatives present

Representatives from the Aga Khan Trust, known for their expertise in heritage restoration, were also present to discuss the project’s progress.

The ministers emphasized the urgency of making the building operational within the specified timeframe.

To facilitate this, Reddy requested the immediate release of Rs 2 crore in pending payments to the Aga Khan Trust and instructed R&B Secretary Dasari Harichandana to initiate tenders for necessary electrification and plumbing work.

He assured that any outstanding bills would be addressed promptly.

Sridhar Babu further directed that proposals for all IT-related enhancements be submitted to the Information Technology department.

He committed to expediting approvals to ensure that modern networking services are integrated into the renovated structure.