Telangana govt must explain RTI delays on phone tapping case: HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to provide explanations regarding the delay in furnishing details about a phone tapping complaint filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The complaint was lodged in 2015, alleging unauthorized surveillance during the previous government’s tenure.

Farhat Ibrahim, the complainant, approached the High Court after his RTI queries were met with silence from the authorities.

He alleged that his phone, along with those of several others, was tapped during the previous government’s rule.

Despite filing complaints with the Home department and the chief secretary, no action was taken, and subsequent appeals were also not addressed due to exemptions claimed by the authorities, the petitioner said.

The petitioner’s lawyer, P Mahesh, argued that despite repeated requests for information on the actions taken regarding the complaint, the government refused to provide any details.

The petitioner was forced to approach the High Court after the Information Commission failed to facilitate the appeal process.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy heard the arguments and ordered the government to provide a detailed explanation.

The case has been adjourned until March 21 for further hearing.