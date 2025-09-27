Telangana govt not prepared despite heavy rains forecast: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday, September 27, accused the Telangana government of not being prepared despite a heavy rain forecast in the state.

He alleged that no preventive measures have been taken by the state government, and it failed to anticipate floods. Rao also alleged that there is no coordination between various departments to deal with the floods.

The former Telangana finance minister took to X and blamed the government for waterlogging at various places in Hyderabad, “Hyderabad is in waterlogging due to the government’s negligent attitude. The passengers at MGBS are also struggling due to the government’s negligence.”

Reacting to the Musi River overflowing, the Siddipet MLA urged the government to take decisive measures to deal with the situation.

Addressing Telangana chief minister A Revath Reddy, the former minister urged him to set aside politics and safely evacuate the people trapped in the flood.

The BRS MLA’s reaction comes after several people living in low-lying areas were affected due to inundation from the Musi River.

As of Saturday, the water level of Osman Sagar reached 1788.75Feet (3.613 TMC) with an inflow of 10500 Cusecs and outflow of 12660 Cusecs. 15 gates of the Osman Sagar have been lifted

In the Himayat Sagar, water level reached 1762.05 (2.712 TMC) with an inflow of 14000 cusecs and out flow of 17077 cusecs. Nine gates of the Himayat Sagar were opened as of 10:00 AM.