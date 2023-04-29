Telangana govt notifies 4006 vacancies of TGT in residential schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana Residential Educational Institute Recruitment Board (TREIB) has issued a comprehensive notification for the appointment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in SC, ST, BC and Minority Residential Schools in the state. The notification includes 4006 vacancies, including 594 vacancies for minority residential schools.

According to the notification, all the details of the selection process of candidates in terms of syllabus and at the zone level, etc., have been made available on the website www.treirb.telangana.gov.in from Friday. The last date for submitting applications is May 27.

Out of the 4,006 TGT vacancies, 3,011 (75.17 per cent) have been earmarked for women, while the remaining 995 (24.83 per cent) have been earmarked for men. The Telangana government has sanctioned a total of 11,687 vacancies in all residential schools, including 10,675 teaching vacancies and the remaining 1,012 non-teaching vacancies.

The government has decided to conduct the process of appointment for teaching staff vacancies through the Telangana Residential Educational Institute Recruitment Board. The medical recruitment board will be responsible for appointing staff nurses in non-teaching areas.

It is worth noting that out of the 594 vacancies in minority residential schools, 448 have been reserved for women.

The notification has been welcomed by aspiring candidates, who have expressed their gratitude to the government for creating these opportunities. Many candidates have already started preparing for the selection process, and are confident of securing a position as a TGT in one of the residential schools.

Officials have assured that the selection process will be transparent and fair, and have urged all eligible candidates to apply before the deadline. With the vacancies being earmarked for women, the notification is also being seen as a significant step towards empowering women in the education sector.