Telangana govt notifies holidays for 9th Muharram, Ashura

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has notified holidays for the 9th and 10th of Muharram, also known as Ashura, a day of mourning for Shia Muslims.

According to the Telangana calendar 2025, the government has declared holidays on July 5 and 6. The holiday on July 5 will be optional, whereas July 6 will be a general holiday.

However, July 6 is falling on Sunday.

Holidays for Muharram listed earlier

As the government had listed holidays for the 9th of Muharram and Ashura on June 5 and 6 prior to the sighting of the crescent moon, it was not final.

After the crescent moon was sighted on June 26, it was confirmed that the 9th of Muharram and Ashura will be observed on July 5 and 6.

Holidays for Ashura in Telangana schools

Though the government has declared holidays, schools in Telangana are yet to make an announcement.

As Ashura is going to fall on Sunday, no formal announcement of holidays by schools in Telangana will make any difference.

On the other hand, Muharram 9th which is falling on Saturday is an optional holiday. It gives schools the choice to either give a holiday or continue the operation of educational institutions.

Muharram

It is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Shia Muslims mourn during this month.

The 10th of Muharram, i.e., Ashura, is the day of mourning for Shia Muslims as it is the day when Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed alongside his relatives.

In view of the importance of the day, the Telangana government has declared a holiday.