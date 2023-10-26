Telangana: Govt officers manipulating electoral process, says Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of manipulating the election process through selective officer allocation. “We have seen many officers work on party agenda, not government agenda. We made a representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure fair IAS and IPS officers as SPs, Collectors and Returning Officers in all districts,” Revanth said during a press meet in Delhi on Thursday, October 26.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders, alongside Revanth, on Wednesday filed eight complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI), of which four were against the BRS’ “corrupt” rule in Telangana.

“Telangana’s officers are like Nizam’s Razakars“

The Congress’ representation to the ECI accuses the BRS of “unlawful” transfers and posting of police officers in Telangana.

Revanth alleged that Telangana’s officers work for “today’s Nizam, KCR, just like Nizam’s Razakars worked in erstwhile Hyderabad state. Some of these officers filed false cases against the Congress party.”

Naming several retired officers—close friends of KCR—he accused them of actively participating in BRS activities, acting as their “election army” to influence the elections. “On duty, IAS officers, including Jayesh Ranjan, Arvind Kumar, Somesh Kumar, Smitha Sabharwal and Rajashekhar Reddy OSD, openly support BRS,” he stated.

The complaint to the ECI stated that the party transferred officers before the completion of the two-and-a-half-year tenure as mandated by the Election Commission.

“Kaleshwaram– a scam supported by an ex-IAS officer”

Revanth Reddy also brought up the case of C Muralidhar Rao, Engineer-in-Chief (General), Irrigation and Command Area Development, who retired over 12 years ago. He said, “Denying the centre’s engineering experts and their propositions. KCR made Muralidhar responsible for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and misused funds worth over a lakh crore. The quality of work after the pillars of Medigadda barrage sank dictates what they were doing.”

He also said that former IAS officers are KCR’s friends and are working for his party agenda. He listed Prabhakar Rao, Venugopala Rao, Narsing Rao, Radhakishan Rao, and Jaganmohan Rao, along with those currently in office like Bhujang Rao and D Praneeth Rao.

Other demands to ECI

With the election nominations scheduled to begin on November 3, 2023, TPCC has already submitted its representation to the ECI, Revanth Reddy informed.

“We are demanding that whatever cash benefits BRS has been giving to people under various schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Dalita Bandhu should stop by November 2,” he said.

“If we form the government, we will repay the pending amount through our enhanced schemes.”