Telangana govt orders setting up of state’s first women’s university

Hyderabad: The Telangana government issued a formal order to set up the state’s first Women’s University by upgrading the existing Women’s College at Koti, on Monday. The government has allocated Rs 100 Crore for the infrastructural development of the University.

Amending the Telangana Universities Act, 1991, the order was issued by Higher Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

“Government after careful examination has accepted the recommendations of the Committee for the establishment of a new state university, namely Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (Women’s University) by up-gradation of the existing Women’s College, Koti, Hyderabad to that of a University in Telangana State from the academic year 2022-23 and decided to amend the schedule of the Telangana Universities act, 1991,” the order stated.

Furthermore, the order stated that the Government will be transferring all teaching and non-teaching assets existing in the Women’s College, Koti from the administrative control of the Osmania University to the newly formed Women’s University. New courses and new departments will be also sanctioned along with teaching and non-teaching staff.

“Establishment of the Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam in the state of Telangana will provide good opportunities to women students and it will become a noted University in the years to come,” Chairman, TSCHE, Prof. R. Limbadri, said in a statement.

Telangana education minister Sabitha Indrareddy while handing over the copy of the Government Order, congratulated the TSCHE officials and said that this move of the government will help women stay at the forefront of higher education.