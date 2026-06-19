Telangana govt paid Rs 3,301 cr under Rythu Bima: Tummala

Rejecting BRS claims, the minister said the Rythu Bima scheme remains operational and has benefited thousands of farmer families across Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: |   Updated:
Tummala gesturing with his finger during a discussion at a formal meeting.
Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday, June 18, said the state government has provided Rs 3,301.90 crore in assistance to the families of 66,038 farmers under the Rythu Bima scheme since the formation of the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, the minister dismissed allegations by BRS leaders that the farmer insurance scheme had been discontinued, describing the claims as misleading and baseless.

Tummala cites figures

Tummala said that from December 2023 until the end of that financial year, the government extended Rs 1,004.50 crore in insurance assistance to the families of 20,090 farmers. During 2024-25, another 25,861 families received Rs 1,293.05 crore under the scheme.

Subhan Bakery

For the 2025-26 financial year, he said 42.16 lakh farmers have been enrolled under Rythu Bima. To ensure coverage, the state government paid a premium of Rs 1,359.56 crore to the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

As a result, insurance assistance amounting to Rs 1,004.35 crore has already been provided to the families of 20,087 farmers during the current financial year, the minister said.

Stop spreading misinfo: Tummala to Oppn

Tummala urged opposition leaders to stop spreading misinformation about the scheme and maintained that the government remains committed to supporting farmers and their families through welfare initiatives such as Rythu Bima.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button