Telangana govt partners with 3AI to boost AI innovation in the state

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the Telangana government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 3AI, India’s largest platform for AI & Analytics leaders, to establish the state as a prominent global hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and innovation.

The primary goal of this MoU is to position Hyderabad and Telangana as key players in the global landscape of IT and AI development.

Under this collaboration, the Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) department of Telangana and 3AI will work together to establish and enhance the AI community and ecosystem within the state.

The MoU aims to build a strong community of AI & Analytics leaders, bringing together professionals from various enterprises, tech-service firms, local startups, and showcasing the initiatives of ITE&C and the emerging technologies wing of Telangana.

Telangana’s IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, expressed his views on the collaboration, stating, “Telangana has emerged as a pioneer in implementing exponential technology in governance. This MoU will give rise to a new community of AI leaders, enabling the state to embrace AI technologies more effectively.”

3AI CEO, Sameer Dhanrajani, highlights the significance of AI in various sectors, stating, “AI has become integral to businesses, society, and government, offering substantial improvements in efficiency, productivity, and innovation. Through definitive discussions, 3AI, with its 950+ AI & Analytics leaders, will collaborate with the government to create an AI-focused ecosystem.”