Telangana govt plans to issue new ‘ration cards’ post election

Hyderabad: The state government has tentatively decided to distribute food security cards (FSC) to eligible applicants, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reportedly giving his approval.

Notably, possessing an FSC is a prerequisite for accessing various welfare schemes across the state.

The newly elected Congress government has made FSC mandatory for accessing a range of welfare initiatives, including subsidized gas cylinders, housing under Indiramma Illu, pensions through Cheyutha, and free electricity up to 200 units under Gruha Jyothi.

However, the process for issuing new ration cards will only commence after the relaxation of the model code of conduct (MCC) enforced during the Lok Sabha elections.

During the previous BRS administration, the online application portal for FSCs remained inactive, leading to widespread grievances among individuals below the poverty line who lacked access to subsidized rice.

Despite assurances from the previous government regarding the continuous issuance of ration cards, the lack of an accessible application process compounded the challenges faced by prospective beneficiaries.

According to a senior government source, there have been numerous pleas from the public to expedite the issuance of new ration cards, as they are crucial for the implementation of welfare schemes.

The government has already made a decision and plans to initiate the process after the conclusion of the MCC. Additionally, there is contemplation within the Congress government to separate FSCs from welfare schemes due to adverse effects observed.

Currently, thousands of eligible applicants are unable to access ration or other welfare schemes due to insufficient documentation. Once ration cards are issued, they will become eligible for flagship schemes introduced by the Congress government.