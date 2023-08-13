Telangana: Govt postpones launch of minority assistance scheme to Aug 19

Hyderabad: The launch of the 100 percent subsidy economic support for minority youth in Telangana has been postponed to August 19, the state government said on Sunday.

In a statement, the government said that logistical issues leading from three bank holidays and Independence Day celebrations were the reasons behind the postponement.

The even was earlier set to be held on August 16.

Last month, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government had announced its decision to provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance with 100% subsidy to minorities.

The scheme was modelled on the lines of the existing financial assistance scheme for backward classes.

The postponed event will be held in Hyderabad and other districts on a grand scale, the statement said.