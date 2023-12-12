Telangana govt postpones TSGENCO exam after appeals from candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, December 12, announced its decision to postpone the exam held by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) for the vacancies of assistant engineers and chemists.

The initial date which was on December 17 was protested by job aspirants as it overlapped with exams held for other competitive exams held by some organisations and also government agencies.

A press release issued by the director of TSGENCO said that the updated date of the exam will be announced soon on its website.

“The decision was taken by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (who also holds the finance, energy, and planning ministries) after considering appeals of the candidates and in the interest of public interest,” it further said.

This comes after petitions were submitted at the Praja Vani programme held on December 11 at the chief minister’s residence. The candidates even held protest demonstrations at some places over the demand.

Minister Sridhar Babu who attended the programme, had assured that this issue would be conveyed to chief minister Revanth Reddy and that a decision would be made after consulting with relevant officials.