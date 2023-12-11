Telangana govt urged to postpone TS Genco AE exam

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy, be present or not, Praja Darbar at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan continues. On Monday, December 11, citizens presented their concerns and petitions to the government representatives with state IT, industries, and parliamentary affairs minister, D Sridhar Babu, in the absence of Revanth Reddy.

D Sridhar Babu personally received petitions from the attendees and showcased Congress’s dedication to solving the problems of the people. He said that the Congress manifesto was formulated after “an extensive month-long discussion with elders and various communities.”

D Sridhar Babu asked the petitioners to provide comprehensive details in their applications, including full addresses and contact numbers, to address a thorough examination and resolution of the issues raised.

Petition to postpone TS Genco AE exam

Among the petitions presented, there was an appeal by candidates to postpone the TS Genco AE exam scheduled for the 17th of this month, citing clashes with other exams on the same day.

Minister Sridhar Babu assured that this issue would be conveyed to chief minister Revanth Reddy and that a decision would be made after consulting with relevant officials.

Another petition came from the mid-day meal cooks, who requested the regular monthly payment of their salaries.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross led the coordination efforts, with significant contributions from AYUSH Department Director Harichandana, Senior IAS Officer Musharraf Ali, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durisetty, Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Venkatesh Dotri, and other officials.

CM Revanth Reddy, on his first day after taking charge, opened the doors of the ‘Praja Bhavan’, formerly Pragathi Bhavan, where citizens bring in their grievances, to be addressed by the CM and his representatives.