Telangana govt promotes 33 spl grade dy collectors as addl collectors

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders promoting 33 special grade deputy collectors from the Revenue department to the positions of additional collectors across the state.

The official orders were released by Revenue department secretary Lokesh Kumar on Saturday, June 28.

Following the reorganisation of districts in 2020, the Telangana government appointed two additional collectors for each district, one for the Revenue division and another for local bodies.

Traditionally, the posts of additional collectors (Revenue) have been filled by Special Grade Deputy Collectors, which is the highest cadre post within the Revenue department for these officers.

However, despite functioning as additional collectors, these officials continued to receive the pay scale of special grade deputy collectors.

Responding to repeated requests from the officers and their associations, the government has now formally created separate posts for additional collectors (Revenue) and granted promotions to the 33 eligible special grade deputy collectors.

Leaders from various deputy collectors’ associations, including President Lachhireddy, General Secretary Ramakrishna, Executive Branch President Chandramohan, TRESA President Vanga Ravinder Reddy, and General Secretary Gautham Kumar, have welcomed the decision.

They expressed gratitude to chief minister Revanth Reddy and Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for addressing their concerns and issuing the much-awaited orders.