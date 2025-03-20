Telangana govt proposes Rs 1385 crore for new medical, nursing colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has proposed allocating Rs 1,385.29 crore for constructing new medical colleges, nursing colleges, and super-specialty hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in the 2025-26 state budget. This is part of the Rs 12,393 crore estimated for the medical, health, and family welfare department.

The construction of medical colleges and hospitals, including the purchase of machinery and equipment, is estimated at Rs 565 crore. Additionally, Rs 200 crore has been allocated for equipment (excluding diagnostic equipment), Rs 50 crore for supplies, and Rs 110 crore for surgical consumables.

The construction of super-specialty hospitals is estimated at Rs 272.96 crore, while Rs 187.33 crore has been allocated for building new government nursing colleges.

Although deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s budget speech mentioned plans to restore the historic Osmania Hospital, the budget documents did not include its name or any specific fund allocation.

“To restore the historic Osmania Hospital, which boasts a legacy of over a century and is currently in a deteriorated state, we have embarked on the construction of a cutting-edge medical facility. Spanning 27 acres, this project is being developed with an investment of Rs 2,700 crore to enhance healthcare services and modernise infrastructure,” the deputy chief minister stated in his budget speech.

Last year’s budget allocation for these works stood slightly more, with Rs 1,394.79 crore.

Lack of support for AYUSH

While allopathy is being encouraged, budget allocations for Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and homoeopathy (AYUSH) have once again found scarce allocations in this year’s budget.

The budget proposes Rs 6.90 crore for Ayurveda, Rs 6.41 crore for Homoeopathy, Rs 7.03 crore for Unani, and Rs 0.20 crore for other systems of medicine. However, the total allocation for the AYUSH department stands at Rs 133.32 crore.

The total capital outlay for health, medical and family welfare has been estimated at Rs 680.63 crore, for DME it is Rs 3,010.91 crore, and for medical and public health it is Rs 554.24 crore.

The total establishment expenditure of the department was estimated at Rs 5,667 crore, and the total scheme expenditure was estimated at Rs 6,726 crore, with the total budget for the department estimated at Rs 12,393 crore.

Some proposed budget allocations

Buildings for MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Center: Rs 4 crore

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) capital works: Rs 50 crore

Providing subsidised food to attendants of patients in government hospitals in Hyderabad: Rs 4.80 crore

Medical colleges scholarships, stipends, and publications: Rs 292.70 crore

Nursing colleges scholarships, stipends, and publications: Rs 55.94 crore.