Telangana govt proposes unified welfare card, state-level ID along Aadhaar lines

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, May 28, directed officials to prepare a “unified welfare card” for every person, which would have comprehensive details of benefits being received under different government schemes.

Reddy, who held a meeting with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, also asked the officials to ponder introducing a unique identity number at the state level, similar to the Aadhaar number.

He said the proposed unified card should give details of benefits being derived by a citizen under the schemes. Thus, the “complete welfare profile” of every citizen would be available through the card.

If the data is analysed using Artificial Intelligence, it would promote transparency in the implementation of schemes. The schemes can be extended to eligible beneficiaries with more accuracy while identifying ineligible beneficiaries, he said.

The chief minister favoured introducing the single unified card instead of each department issuing separate cards for different schemes, an official release said.

He instructed that the data of the Telangana Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey-2024 conducted by the state government be linked to the proposed card.

Suggesting an AI-based profiling of beneficiary data, Reddy said if a death certificate is issued, it should reach the social security pensions database. Then, action would follow accordingly (for removal of the beneficiary’s name).

He said the proposed health profile of citizens should also be linked to the “unified card”.

In other directives, he said details of the contract and outsourcing staff working in different government departments should also be collected.

He suggested studying the policies followed by Kerala on employees who migrate to Gulf countries.

The profiling system should be able to provide a centralised view of the state’s skilling and training initiatives, as well as issuance of passports and visas. The objective is to reduce the involvement of unauthorised persons and agents in the migration ecosystem, the release added.