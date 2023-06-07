Telangana govt releases 2023-24 academic calendar for schools

Hyderabad: The government has officially released the Academic Calendar for the academic year 2023-24, covering classes 1 to 10. The calendar provides important dates and schedules for schools to follow. According to the latest academic calendar, the academic year will commence on June 12, 2023, and conclude on April 23, 2024. Subsequently, the summer holidays will be observed from April 24, 2024, to June 11, 2024.

In line with the academic calendar, the syllabus for class 10 will be completed by January 10, 2024. This will allow sufficient time for revision classes and the pre-final examination process of the SSC board exams. Similarly, the syllabus for class 9 will be finished by February 29, 2024, and thereafter, focused remedial teaching will be provided to prepare students for the SA-2 exams scheduled for March 2024.

A dedicated time slot of 5 minutes for yoga sessions will be allocated to all classes after the assembly throughout the academic year to promote physical and mental well-being among students.

Additionally, the Badi Bata program will be organized from June 6 to 9, 2023. This program focuses on enhancing enrolment rates and ensuring every child receives quality education.

The assessment schedule outlined in the academic calendar includes the following key examinations: Formative Assessment 1 (FA) will take place from July 31 this year, followed by Formative Assessment 2 (FA) on September 30. The Summative Assessment 1 (SA) exams are scheduled from October 5 to October 11 this year.

Further examinations include Formative Assessment 3 (FA) before December 12 this year, Formative Assessment 4 (FA) before January 29, and Summative Assessment 2 (SA) from April 8 to 18, 2024, for students in classes 1 to 9. Pre-final examinations for class 10 are set to begin on February 29, 2024, and the SSC Board Exams will take place in March 2024.

The release of the Academic Calendar provides schools, teachers, and students with a clear roadmap for the academic year 2023-24. By adhering to this schedule, educational institutions can ensure timely completion of syllabi, effective assessments, and an overall productive learning experience for students.