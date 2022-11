Telangana govt releases list of general, optional holidays for 2023

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government on Wednesday released a list of general and optional holidays for the year 2023.

In the notification issued by the chief secretary Somesh Kumar, it is mentioned that all offices under the state government shall remain closed on all Sundays and second Saturdays in all the months during the year 2023.

State government employees can avail a maximum of five holidays among the list of optional holidays.

Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha holidays

The holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram, and Milad-un-Nabi may change as they depend on the sighting of the moon.

As of now, the government has declared April 22 and June 29 as the holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha respectively.

As per the government notification, the holiday for Milad-un-Nabi is on September 28, 2023.

List of holidays notified by Telangana govt.

In 2023, there will be 28 general holidays and 24 optional holidays for government offices.

List of general holidays

January 1: New Year Day January 14: Bhogi January 15: Sankranti/ Pongal January 26: Republic Day February 18: Maha Shivaratri March 7: Holi March 22: Ugadi March 30: Sri Rama Navami April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday April 7: Good Friday April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birthday April 22: Eid-ul-Fitr April 23: Following day of Ramzan June 29: Eid-ul-Azha July 17: Bonalu July 29: Shahadat Imam Hussain (RA) 10th Moharam August 15: Independence Day September 7: Sri Krishna Astami September 18: Vinayaka Chavithi September 28: Milad un Nabi October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi October 14: Bathukamma starting day October 24: Vijaya Dasami October 25: Following day of Vijaya Dasami November 12: Deepavali November 27: Kartika Purnima/Guru Nanak’s birthday December 25: Christmas December 26: Boxing day

List of optional holidays