Telangana govt releases notification for 2240 new job vacancies

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana released notifications for various government jobs in the Finance and Education departments, through direct recruitment, on Friday.

The announcement was made by the finance and health minister T Harish Rao on Twitter who said that who said that so far orders for 49,428 jobs in the finance department through direct recruitment have been given.

The Government Order dated July 22 released job notifications for 2240 posts in the education and archives department under the Finance Department.

The jobs under the of the Commissioner of Collegiate Education through way of direct recruitment through the Telangana State Public Service Commission, include posts of lecturers (491) , librarians (24) and physical directors (29).

The posts under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education through way of direct direct recruitment include Junior lecturers (1392), librarians (40) and physical directors (91).