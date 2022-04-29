Telangana: Govt releases notification for 667 constable posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on Thursday released two notifications regarding the vacancies for 667 constable posts.

All these vacancies include posts in all departments such as prohibition, excise, and transportation. The vacancies have been notified following chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement of 80,000 government jobs in March this year.

Candidates appearing for government exams must fill out the prescribed application form which will be available online from May 2 to May 20.

Telangana government’s digital media wing took to Twitter to share the job notification and said, “Note: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board issued two notifications for the recruitment of Constables in the Dept of Transport & Prohibition & Excise Dept Applicants can apply via http://tslprb.in from May 2 to 20th, 2022. Wishing the applicants all the best!”

Note:



Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board issued two notifications for the recruitment of Constables in the Dept of Transport & Prohibition & Excise Dept



Applicants can apply via https://t.co/beuqTg0bys from May 2 to 20th, 2022.



Wishing the applicants all the best! pic.twitter.com/qiQ3UUQXzH — Telangana Digital Media Wing (@DigitalMediaTS) April 28, 2022

On April 26 the government also released notifications for Group-1 exams. As per the notification, the submission of online applications will begin on May 2, 2022, and the last date for applying for the recruitment is May 31, 2022.

For most of the posts, the candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree. However, for the post of Regional Transport Officer in Transport Service, the candidates must hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification. Whereas, for the post of Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School (Treasuries and Accounts Service), they must hold a degree in commerce, economics or mathematics.

Along with the aforementioned categories, candidates must fulfill age criteria. They must be in the age group of 18-44 years as of July 1, 2022.

However, for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police Category – II (Police Service), Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service), and Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service), candidates must be in the age group of 21-31 years.