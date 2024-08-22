Telangana govt releases Rs 1450 cr for Kalyana Lakshmi scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana state finance department issued two significant budget release orders (BROs) on Wednesday, August 21, as part of the state’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Congress government in Telangana has released a BRO amounting to Rs 1,450 crore for the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme.

This scheme provides financial assistance to brides from economically weaker sections at the time of their marriage.

According to GO No. 120, the government has instructed the BC Welfare Department to adhere to monthly restrictions on expenditure related to the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme.

This directive is in connection with the budget allocation for fiscal 2024-25.