Telangana: Secretary to CM among 26 IAS officers transferred

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle in Telangana bureaucracy, the state government on Wednesday, January 3, transferred 26 top IAS officers in the state, including secretary to the chief minister Smita Sabharwal.

Sabharwal was transferred and posted as member secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission, relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania from the full additional charge (FAC) of the said post.

Other notable posting seen in the recent order include IAS Aisha Masrat Khanam, who was posted as secretary of Minorities Residential Schools Society. Aisha Masrat Khanam, hailing from a small town, has earlier worked as a journalist. She earlier made headlines for chosing to admit her daughter in a minorities residential school. She was allegedly denied important positions during KCR regime. She last served as collector of Vikarabad district.

Another IAS officer, Chittem Lakshmi, who was also kept at bay during the BRS rule, now been posted as MD of Diary Development Corporation. She is the mother of young Congress MLA Pranika Reddy of Narayanpeat.

A Sharat, collector of Sangareddy who reportedly has close ties with KCR, has also been transferred and posted as secretary of tribal welfare department.

Here is the list of all the new postings:

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, IAS (1995), additional director general, Dr. MCR HRD Institute is transferred and posted as principal secretary to government (Mines & Geology), I&C department duly relieving Santhi Kumari, IAS (1989) from FAC of the said post.

Ahmad Nadeem, IAS (1997), commissioner, labour is transferred and posted as principal secretary to the government, planning department duly relieving K Ramakrishna Rao, IAS (1991), from FAC of the said post.

Rahul Bojja, IAS (2000), secretary to the government, general administration department is transferred and posted as secretary to the government, Irrigation & CAD department duly relieving Smita Sabharwal, IAS (2001), from FAC of the said post.

Dr. A Sharath, IAS(2005), collector and district magistrate, Sangareddy is transferred and posted as secretary to the Government, Tribal Welfare Department duly relieving Dr. Christina Z.Chongthu, IAS (2001), from FAC of the said post.

D Divya, IAS (2010), who is waiting for posting is posted as the director of municipal administration and state nodal officer, Prajavani vice Harichandana Dasari, IAS (2010), transferred.

On transfer, Harichandana Dasari, IAS (2010), is posted as collector and district magistrate, Nalgonda, relieving Hemanta Keshav Patil, IAS(2019), from FAC of the said post.

Bharati Hollikeri, IAS (2010), who is waiting for posting is posted as the director, of Archaeology, relieving Shailaja Ramaiyer, IAS (1997) from FAC of the said post.

K Shashanka, IAS (2013), collector and district magistrate, Mahabubabad is transferred and posted as collector and district magistrate, Rangareddy, relieving Gowtham Potru, IAS(2015), from FAC of the said post.

Adwait Kumar Singh, IAS (2013), on return from central deputation, Government of India, is posted as collector and district magistrate, Mahabubabad vice K Shashanka, IAS (2013), transferred.

Chittem Lakshmi, IAS (2013), who is waiting for a posting is posted as managing director, TS Dairy Development Coop. Federation Ltd., relieving Adhar Sinha, IAS(Retd) from FAC of the said post.

S Krishna Aditya, IAS (2014), member secretary, TS PCB is transferred and posted as director, labour Vice Ahmad Nadeem, IAS (1997) transferred.

Aisha Masrat Khanam, IAS(2015), joint secretary to the government, PR & RD department is transferred and posted as secretary, TS Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society. Vice B Shafiullah, IFS., transferred.

S Sangeetha Satyanarayana, IAS(2015), managing director, of TS Foods is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the chief minister (CMO).

Valluru Kranthi, IAS (2016), collector & district magistrate, Jogulamba Gadwal is transferred and posted as collector and district magistrate, Sangareddy and Vice Dr. A Sharath, IAS (2005), transferred.

B M Santhosh, IAS (2017), the additional secretary and controller of examinations, TSPSC is transferred and posted as collector and district magistrate, Jogulamba Gadwal. Vice Valluru Kranthi, IAS (2016) transferred.

The services of Abhilasha Abhinav, IAS (2018), who is waiting for posting are placed at the disposal of the MA & UD Department for posting her as zonal commissioner, GHMC.

In a partial modification, P Kadhiravan, IAS (2020), who was posted as the additional collector (Local Bodies), Jayashankar Bhupalpally is now posted as the additional collector (Local Bodies), Hyderabad.

B Venkatesham, IAS (1995), principal secretary to the government, the education department is placed in FAC of the post of principal secretary to the government, BC welfare department.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS (1998), principal secretary to government, PR & RD department is placed in FAC of the post of secretary to government (RWS), PR & RD Department relieving Smita Sabharwal, IAS (2001), from FAC of the said post.

Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash, IAS (2002), Commissioner, transport is placed in FAC of the post of member secretary, TS PCB duly relieving S Krishna Aditya, IAS (2014), from the said post.

M Raghunandana Rao, IAS (2002), secretary to the government, agriculture and cooperation department and APC is placed in FAC of the post of secretary to government (political), general administration department Vice Rahul Bojja, IAS (2000) transferred.

M Prashanti, IAS(2009), the additional secretary to the government, EFS&T department is placed in FAC of the post of Director, AYUSH.

D Krishna Bhaskar, IAS (2010), special secretary to the deputy chief minister is placed in FAC of the posts of special secretary to government, finance, and planning departments.

R V Karnan, IAS (2012), director, of health and family welfare is placed in FAC of the post of managing director, Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC), duly relieving the existing incumbent officer.

M Haritha, IAS (2013), joint secretary to the government, education department is placed in FAC of the post of director for cooperation and registrar of cooperative societies duly relieving M Raghunandan Rao, IAS (2002) from FAC of the said post.

These transfers are part of the series of reshuffles enacted by the newly elected Congress government after it came to power in 2023.